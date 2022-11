Russians Shell Point Of Humanitarian Aid Delivery In Orikhiv. There Are Killed And Injured

The Russian occupiers fired at the point of delivery of humanitarian aid in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Region. A person was killed there.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"As a result of a direct hit to the point of delivery of humanitarian aid in the school premises, a social worker was killed, and two more women were injured," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the occupiers fired at 17 settlements in the Donetsk Region with Grad, Uragan, heavy artillery and rockets. In some of them, shelling does not stop at all.

On the night of November 22, the Russian military fired more than 50 shells at the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

As of the morning of Tuesday, November 22, the situation in the Luhansk Region remains difficult. The enemy is increasing the number of reserves, but the Armed Forces are gradually moving forward in two directions.

Meanwhile, the Russian army began to use artillery ammunition of the 2022 release, which speaks of the real state of affairs with the provision of the occupation forces.