Reznikov Publishes Estimate Of Remains Of Russia's Missile Arsenal: 13% Of Iskanders, 87% Of S-300

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov published an assessment of the remnants of Russia's missile arsenal. Reznikov reported this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Four enemies of the Russian missile arsenal: brilliant Ukrainian air defense forces; incompetent Russian missile forces; sanctions; time. Let's demilitarize the terrorist state to live in peace!" he wrote.

According to his data, Russia has 119 or 13% of Iskander missiles left; 347 (74%) ZM-55 Onyx missiles; 6,980 (87%) S-300 missiles; 229 (37%) Kalibr missiles; 132 (50%) Kh-101 missiles; 150 (50%) Kh-555 missiles; 120 (32%) Kh-22/32 missiles; 356 (41%) Kh-35 missiles; 43 (73%) Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-October, Reznikov reported that Russia had already used up two-thirds of its missile arsenal, but it still had more than 600 missiles of various types in its reserves.

According to the Ministry of Defense, before the start of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation had 900 land-based Iskander missiles, 500 sea-based Kalibr missiles, and 444 air-based cruise missiles of the X-101 and X-555 types.

As of October 14, Russia had: 124 missiles for Iskanders; 272 Kalibrs; 213 cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types.