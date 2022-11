French Development Agency Will Provide Ukraine With Loan Of Up To EUR 100 Million On Preferential Terms

The French Development Agency will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to EUR 100 million on preferential terms.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on November 18, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution "On the implementation of state external borrowings in 2022 by attracting a loan from the French Development Agency," developed by the Ministry of Finance.

The French Development Agency took the initiative to provide Ukraine with a loan on preferential terms of up to EUR 100 million to finance the expenses of the general fund of the state budget.

The adopted resolution regulates raising funds of the said loan in 2022, and also approves its main conditions, in particular:

- interest at a rate of 1.04% per annum is charged on the loan amount;

- final repayment of the loan is carried out 15 years from the date of conclusion of the loan agreement (taking into account the grace period of deferral of repayment of the loan for a period of 5.5 years from the date of conclusion of the loan agreement).

The funds are raised in accordance with the loan agreement between Ukraine represented by Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and the French Development Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, Ukraine received EUR 2.5 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union.

On October 18, Ukraine received EUR 2 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union under the eighth macro-financial assistance program.