Heating Stations Starting To Work In Kyiv Region. You Can Charge Your Phone And Make Trench Candles There

Heating stations are starting to work in the Kyiv Region. Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"There are warm clothes and blankets, supplies of food and water, first aid kits. The stations are equipped with generators, heat will be provided by stoves, electric heaters or heat guns. In the stations, residents can connect to Wi-Fi and recharge their phones. Some locations have play areas for children, and those who wish can participate in weaving camouflage nets and making trench candles," Kuleba said.

It is reported that such heating stations will work in test mode for the time being and will be gradually opened if necessary in all communities of the region.

"Find out the address of the nearest heating stations and the schedule of work on the websites and official pages in the social networks of local self-government bodies," says the message of the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, Ukrenergo reported that Ukraine's energy system had suffered unprecedented destruction due to Russian shelling.

Also, on November 17, in the report, the European Commission called the destruction of Ukraine's energy system critical.

On November 18, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Russian missile strikes disabled about half of Ukraine's energy system.