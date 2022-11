European Commission Allocating Another EUR 2.5 Billion Of Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine

The European Commission is allocating another EUR 2.5 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Commission is providing another EUR 2.5 billion for Ukraine," she wrote.

Von der Leyen noted that in 2023, it is planned to allocate EUR 18 billion to Ukraine with regular provision of funds.

"For urgent reconstruction, which will lead to a quick and successful recovery of the country. We will support Ukraine as long as necessary," she stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of the EU approved the allocation of EUR 16 million from the European Peace Fund (EPF) to support capacity building of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of the EU military mission for Ukraine.

The European Commission allocates EUR 14 million for school buses for Ukraine.

On November 9, the European Commission presented a proposal to provide Ukraine with a macro-financial assistance package of EUR 18 billion in 2023.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, the European Union, its member states and European institutions have already provided EUR 19.7 billion to support Ukraine's economic, social and financial stability.