3 Villages On Kinburn Spit To Be Liberated For Complete De-Occupation Of Mykolaiv Region - Kim

For the complete de-occupation of the Mykolaiv Region, three villages located on the Kinburn Peninsula are to be liberated. Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration emphasized that after that, the Mykolaiv Region will legally leave the fighting regions.

"We have three settlements left on the Kinburn Spit so that we legally get out of the state of the warring region," the regional official commented.

These are the following settlements:

Vasylivka village. Before the full-scale war, the population was 382;

Pokrovka village. Before the full-scale war, the population was 229;

Pokrovske village. Before the full-scale war, the population was 177.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are still on the Kinburn Spit.

In the de-occupied Kherson Region, burned equipment and pieces of ammunition are already being removed from roads.

In addition, the Russian occupiers settle in the homes of residents of Oleshky and Novotroitske in the Kherson Region.