Russian missile strikes have damaged almost all Ukrainian thermal and hydroelectric power plants.

The chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company Volodymyr Kudrytskyi announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kudrytskyi said that last week the Ukrainian power system suffered its sixth massive attack from the Russian aggressor, which became the largest of all time. About 100 heavy missiles were fired by Russia, mainly at Ukrenergo substations and power plants that produce electricity for Ukrainian consumers. 15 facilities of the company were damaged on the day of the massive missile attack, the equipment of which is complex and high-tech, which takes time to repair, the head of Ukrenergo explained.

"After the last attack, we have practically no intact thermal and hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine. That is, in order for you to understand the scale of these attacks and what we have to work with, almost all thermal and hydrogeneration, if we are talking about large power plants, has suffered damage, has suffered missile attacks," Kudrytskyi emphasized.

There are also almost no intact nodal substations of Ukrenergo. Kudrytskyi noted that something had already hit each important substation, and some suffered three, five strokes and even eight. The scale of the destruction is colossal, the head of the company said. After each massive missile attack, it takes time to recharge consumers, restore power supply, a few more days to stabilize the network.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, as a result of a massive rocket attack, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. The Office of the President called the state of the country's power system critical.

On November 17, the Ukrenergo national energy company reported that the Ukrainian power system suffered unprecedented destruction due to Russian shelling.

On November 18, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russian missile strikes disabled about half of Ukraine's energy system.