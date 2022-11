Belarus will not succumb to possible provocations of the Russian special services and will not enter the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

This opinion is held at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"ISW has previously assessed that Belarus’ entry into the war remains highly unlikely due to the heavy domestic risk that involvement would pose to the survival of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime and that Russian and Belarusian highlight their bilateral defense cooperation to perpetuate an ongoing information operation that the Belarusian military will enter the war. Potential false flag attacks remain unlikely to change the domestic factors that ISW continues to assess constrain Lukashenko’s willingness to enter the war on Russia’s behalf,” the report says.

On November 20, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on future provocations. They learned about the plans of the Russian Federation to conduct sabotage at Belarusian facilities of critical infrastructure, for which Ukraine and NATO would be accused.

Recall that Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov published an assessment of the remnants of Russia's missile arsenal. According to him, in Russia there are: 119 or 13% Iskander missiles, 347 or 74 - 3M-55 Onyx, 6,980 or 87% - S-300, 229 or 37% - Kalibr, 132 or 50% - Kh-101, 150 or 50% - Kh-555, 120 or 32% - Kh-22/32, 356 or 41% - Kh-35, 43 or 73% - Kh-47M2 Kinzhal.