In Ukraine, the occupiers completely destroyed or partially damaged about 800 cultural objects. This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"We are currently conducting active work, in particular with UNESCO, to strengthen these objects on the eve of winter, to get, in particular, generators. It is important for us now to get through the winter so that the museums are warm, that there is electricity. And that, in the end, cultural life in the country continues," he said.

The minister also emphasized that Russia's current war against Ukraine is a war for the very right to be Ukrainian and for the existence of Ukrainian culture.

"This war is against our identity, against our people. We see not only Bucha, but also in many other liberated districts of the Kharkiv and Kherson Regions, Ukrainians were killed just for the right to be Ukrainians," the minister summarized.

It will be recalled that as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine, several museums were destroyed or looted.

For example, in Mariupol, Donetsk Region, the Russian occupying forces destroyed the building of the Art Museum named after Arkhyp Kuyindzhi, whose fund consisted of about 2,000 exhibits.

And in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian military looted the museum-reserve Sadyba Popova. The occupiers took all the valuables from it, destroyed all the equipment and even took away the toilet.