The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported that on the morning of November 22, it was conducting "counter-intelligence (security) measures" on the territory of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv.

"These measures take place jointly with the National Police and the National Guard within the framework of the SSU's systematic work to counter the subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine. In particular, taking into account Russia's armed aggression, the risk of terrorist acts, sabotage, and hostage-taking increases, especially in places with a large concentration of citizens," the statement says.

It is noted that the measures are carried out jointly with the National Police and the National Guard within the framework of the SSU's systematic work to counter the subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine.

The SSU added that the purpose of the measures is:

preventing the use of the Lavra as a center of the "Russian world";

verification of data on the use of UOC premises for hiding sabotage and intelligence groups, foreign citizens, storing weapons, etc.;

protection of the population from provocations and terrorist acts.

"With the direct participation of church representatives, law enforcement officers are inspecting the territory and premises of the Lavra to identify prohibited items; they are checking persons on the territory of the Lavra regarding their involvement in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada proposes to transfer the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to the OCU.