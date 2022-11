76 ships are waiting for permission to enter the ports of Ukraine within the framework of the "grain agreement."

Yesterday, November 21, three vessels loaded with farm produce left Ukrainian ports.

This was reported by spokesman for the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, in a comment to Radio Liberty.

"76 vessels are awaiting permission to enter the ports of Ukraine, and 33 loaded with dry cargoes are being prepared for inspection in Turkish territorial waters in order to proceed to their destinations," he said.

Bratchuk also noted that three dry cargoes, which passed through the maritime humanitarian corridor, are heading to Ukrainian ports.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 17, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the "grain initiative" was extended for another 120 days. He also added that since August 1, when the "grain initiative" began, and until today, Ukraine has exported more than 11 million tons of agricultural products to 38 countries of the world.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Erdogan the continuation of the grain agreement, security and energy cooperation.