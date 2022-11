As of the morning of Tuesday, November 22, the situation in Luhansk region remains difficult. The enemy is increasing the number of reserves, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually moving forward in two directions.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the national telethon, according to a post on Telegram.

He said that the AFU are gradually moving forward in the direction of Svatove and Kreminna. Weather conditions make it difficult to speed up the pace - the equipment is heavy and the rains complicate the movement. Therefore, the military expects frost.

Meanwhile, the AFU have been repelling the offensives of the occupiers near Bilohorivka every day for several weeks.

According to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, the occupiers are bringing more reserves to the Luhansk Region, including Kadyrov’s troops, regular troops, newly mobilized citizens of the Russian Federation, and prisoners recruited by the Russian Wagner private military company, as well as mobilized in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

"From Svatove-Kreminna, every forest strip is littered with the corpses of Russian soldiers. No one takes them away. They just keep walking over their own corpses," Haidai said.

Also, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported that the military is in difficult conditions due to the weather, but they are receiving all the necessary support. Thus, the 111th separate territorial defense brigade in the Luhansk Region is currently equipped with winter ammunition by 103%.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU eliminated another 400 Russian invaders over the past day. In general, during the full-scale war against Ukraine, the aggressor country lost about 85,000 of its soldiers.

Over the past day, on November 21, the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the districts of 13 settlements of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.