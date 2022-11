In January-September 2022, compared to the same period last year, Metinvest Group reduced production of finished products 2.3 times or by 2.995 million tons, to 2.35 million tons.

Metinvest has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the production of flat rolled products decreased 2.9 times to 1,513,000 tons due to the shutdown of Mariupol mills since the end of February 2022, as well as due to the lack of stable supplies of slabs for Italian rolling mills.

At the same time, long rolled products output increased by 21,000 tons to 809,000 tons due to the expansion of Kametstal's production capacity, which completely compensated for the shutdown of production at Azovstal from the end of February 2022 and the decrease in production at Promet Steel.

Also, for the nine months, the production of rail products decreased 2.5 times to 10,000 tons, and the production of pipe products - 5.7 times to 18,000 tons.

In the third quarter of 2022, finished products output increased by 13% against the second quarter to 466,000 tons.

In January-September 2022, compared to the nine months of 2021, Metinvest reduced steel production 2.6 times, or by 4,265,000 tons to 2.668 million tons, while in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2021, steel production decreased by 43% to 256,000 tons.

Also, over the nine months of 2022, compared to the same period last year, the group reduced the production of cast iron 2.9 times, or by 4,583,000 tons, to 2.473 million tons, while in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2021, the production of cast iron decreased by 48% to 221,000 tons.

For the nine months of 2022, compared to the same period last year, the production of general iron ore concentrate decreased 2.4 times to 9,704,000 tons.

At the same time, the production of commercial iron ore products decreased by 47% to 7,098,000 tons, including the volume of commercial concentrate - by 49% to 4,402,000 tons, and the volume of commercial pellets - by 44% to 2,696,000 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 16 enterprises of the Metinvest group filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia for the damage caused to the property and property of the group in Mariupol and other territories of Ukraine from February 24, 2022.

Businessman Rinat Akhmetov filed a lawsuit in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia for compensation for gross violations of his property rights during the unprovoked military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

In 2021, compared to 2020, Metinvest Group increased the production of finished products by 23%, or by 1,374,000 tons, to 7.233 million tons.

The main shareholders of Metinvest are the SCM group (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group of companies (23.76%), which manage it as a partnership.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.