Over the past day, November 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 13 settlements of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the enemy tried to carry out attacks in the areas of settlements: Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region and Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kamianka, Opytne, Vesele, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is conducting defense in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, and also focuses on the offensive on Bakhmut and Avdiivka. In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy improves fortification equipment and logistics support of advanced units holding defense. In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to perform tasks to cover the Russian-Ukrainian border.

In addition, the Russian occupiers do not stop shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements near the contact line. Critical infrastructure and civilian housing are also being targeted.

Currently, the threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of Belarus remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of November 21, the Russian occupiers again shelled Kherson. The invaders hit an apartment, there are victims.

Meanwhile, on November 20, a change in the main direction of movement of military equipment and manpower of the Russian Federation was recorded.