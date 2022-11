Air Force Tells How They Shoot Down Russian Kh-101 Missiles. How Many Missiles Are Needed For Downing

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile forces are sometimes forced to fire 2 obsolete missiles at one modern Russian cruise Kh-101. The Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat stated this on the air of the nationwide telethon.

"There are usually two anti-aircraft missiles fired at an aerial target - so that there is a better chance of destroying it," Ihnat said.

He recalled that the cruise missiles that the enemy uses to attack Ukrainian infrastructure are, in particular, the latest Kh-101 that entered the army of the invaders a year or two ago.

"A Russian missile of 2019 is flying - and a missile of 1970 is flying on it, that is, an anti-aircraft missile of S-300 or BUK-M-1. Therefore, as a rule, two missiles should be launched," Ihnat explained.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the leadership of the air defense forces on the ground in each specific situation makes the final decision on how many anti-aircraft missiles to launch against an enemy target.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force reported that the occupiers continue to produce Kalibr and Kh-101 missiles and accumulate forces for the strike.

On Thursday, November 17, Russia once again subjected the territory of Ukraine to rocket fire. The air defense forces managed to shoot down 6 of the 18 missiles fired by the invaders.