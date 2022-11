As a result of the shelling of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) on Sunday, November 19, damage to condensate storage tanks and its subsequent leakage occurred. No threat of radiation pollution was recorded.

This is stated in a report published by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Two days after the shelling, Russian occupation troops keeping the station under their control allowed IAEA specialists to the sites of the shelling.

The inspectors of the organization found damage to condensate storage tanks with its subsequent leakage, a pressurised air pipeline and a sprinkler charging pipeline.

In addition, IAEA specialists found damage to a guardhouse area, the roof of a special auxiliary building, as well as on a site railway that is out of service.

“The status of the six reactor units is stable, and the integrity of the spent fuel, the fresh fuel and the low, medium and high-level radioactive waste in their respective storage facilities was confirmed,” the team said.

Earlier, the IAEA reported that on the evening of November 19 and the morning of November 20, a series of explosions occurred on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Today, November 21, the Energoatom National Nuclear Power Generating Company said that Russian troops do not allow IAEA inspectors to the sites of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Recall, on November 18, the IAEA adopted a resolution calling on Russia to immediately withdraw troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.