In the annexed Crimea, a meeting was held with representatives of the occupation administration, where unsatisfactory indicators of hidden mobilization of men into the ranks of the Russian army were discussed.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the command, on November 19, in the temporarily occupied Simferopol, the heads of Russian law enforcement agencies met with representatives of the city authorities and the heads of rural administrations.

The General Staff reported that the main goal of the meeting of the occupiers was unsatisfactory mobilization indicators.

As a result, the occupiers decided to start presenting summonses upon signing on November 21 in order to increase the influx of men liable for military service to military enlistment offices.

Recall that on September 21, Russia announced the so-called "partial" mobilization. The authorities of the Russian Federation said that it is planned to call 300,000 people.

Already on October 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the completion of mobilization tasks, 300,000 people were allegedly drafted into the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

It is worth noting that Shoigu's words do not mean that mobilization has indeed ended in Russia. To complete it, a corresponding decree of President Vladimir Putin is needed, but he has not yet published it.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, even a week after Shoigu's announcement, the Russians still continued to receive summons to military enlistment offices.

And on November 15, Putin signed a decree according to which residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine, who previously received Russian passports, can be drafted into the Russian army.