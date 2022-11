Poland And Finland Prime Ministers Support Russian Assets Confiscation In Favor Of Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, during a visit to Finland on Sunday, once again proposed confiscating Russian assets in the European Union in favor of Ukraine, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin supported this idea.

European Pravda reported this with reference to Yle.

During a briefing in Helsinki, Morawiecki said that in connection with the war in Ukraine, tougher measures must be taken against Russia. In particular, Poland and Finland plan to promote asset confiscation at the next EU summit.

According to the Polish Prime Minister, the confiscated funds should be used in favor of Ukraine.

"We must hit Russia harder than it expects," Morawiecki stressed.

The head of the Finnish government supported the proposal of his colleague.

"I hope that the (European) Commission will find legal solutions to implement these measures," Marin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union froze Russian assets for EUR 68 billion. Of this amount, EUR 50 billion falls on Belgium, the second is Luxembourg with EUR 5.5 billion. These countries, as well as Germany, Ireland, Austria and France in total account for more than 90% of frozen assets.