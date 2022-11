In the occupied Dovzhansk (until 2016 - Sverdlovsk) of the Luhansk Region, the invaders decided to close two more mines - Chervonyi Partizan (Red Partisan) and Kharkivska.

This was reported in the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

It is claimed that equipment from both mines is exported to the Krasnoyarsk Krai.

In addition, the Regional Military Administration spoke about the new justification of the invaders regarding the unpreparedness of Lysychansk for the heating season. Now in the "LPR" group they began to declare that the city had the worst situation due to the fact that it was captured last.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii HAIDAI said that the de-occupied settlements of the Luhansk region are still being shelled. Makiivka was completely destroyed, about 40 inhabitants remained there.