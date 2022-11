The Russian occupation army on the left bank of the Kherson Region is creating an echeloned line of defense, and also conducting artillery shelling of settlements on the opposite bank of the Dnieper.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update.

"The enemy is creating an echeloned defense system, improving fortification equipment and logistical support of advanced units, and not stopping artillery fire at the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River,” the report said.

So, over the past day, the enemy bombarded Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Mylove, Shliakhove, Vesele, Vysuntsi, Veletenske, Stanislav and Kherson settlements using tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.

Recall, on November 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kherson and the right-bank part of the region. The region had been under the control of the occupiers since early March.

A few days before, the Russian command announced the beginning of the withdrawal of a group of its troops from the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

After that, the occupiers began to build a line of defense on the left-bank part of the Kherson Region.

According to analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian military is able to disrupt the plans of the Russians and prevent them from gaining a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper.