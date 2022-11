Russian occupiers do not allow the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) after shelling. This was reported by the Energoatom National Atomic Energy Generating Company on Telegram on Monday, November 21.

"Rashists restrict IAEA access to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after shelling. At the proposal of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to assess the damage at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the adviser to the Rosenergoatom Director General, Renat Karchaa, said in a comment to the Russian media: "If they want to check an object that has nothing to do with nuclear safety, access will be denied," it was said.

Energoatom emphasizes that the Russian Federation is trying to accuse Ukraine of shelling and does not allow IAEA experts to check the destruction, thus hiding evidence of its crimes. Reuters, citing Grossi, notes that the shelling hit a cooling pond, a cable to one reactor and a bridge to another. The IAEA Director General warned that this time there was no potentially serious nuclear incident, but “we may not be so lucky” next time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the IAEA, more than 10 explosions were heard on the territory of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and near it on the evening of November 19 and in the morning of November 20.

On November 16, the IAEA reported that the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne Nuclear Power Plants were de-energized due to missile strikes by the Russian Federation.

On November 14, the IAEA announced its intentions to send missions to the South Ukrainian, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs.