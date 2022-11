Not Excluded, But Not Mandatory Either. Ukrenergo Comments On Possible Blackout

A blackout in Ukraine this winter is possible, but it is not a fact that it will happen. At the same time, even a complete power outage should not be considered "the end of the world".

The head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"A blackout is not the end of the world. A blackout is a complete or significant shutdown of the power system, after which its restoration begins immediately," Kudrytskyi said.

According to him, the duration of such an event is very difficult to predict, as it will depend on the degree and nature of infrastructure damage.

"It can be a duration comparable to the last mass attack, it can be longer, it can be shorter," the head of Ukrenergo emphasized.

According to him, many emergency drills and preparatory events have been conducted recently, all employees clearly know what to do in the event of a blackout.

"Although I personally do not think that this will necessarily happen to us. It is far from a fact that we will face a blackout this season," Kudrytskyi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier DTEK denied the call to Ukrainians to go abroad for the winter. Earlier, a number of mass media reported that DTEK Director General Maksym Timchenko called on Ukrainians to think about leaving the country for several months due to the difficult situation with electricity supply.

On November 15, Russia launched the largest missile attack on Ukraine's energy system. The situation is very serious, but under control.

Meanwhile, emergency power outages were again introduced in Kyiv, schedules are not in effect.