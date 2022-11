The Russian military is becoming more vulnerable around the Svatove sector in Luhansk Region. At the same time, the command wants to maintain control over the town.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

According to intelligence, intensive artillery skirmishes have been ongoing around Svatove over the past seven days. As in other areas of the front, Russian troops continue to favor the construction of defensive positions, which are probably partially manned by poorly trained mobilized reservists.

“With Russia’s south-western front line now more readily defendable along the east bank of the Dnipro River, the Svatove sector is likely now a more vulnerable operational flank of the Russian force,” the intelligence report said.

It is also noted that Russian leaders are likely to consider maintaining control over Svatove as a political priority, since it is a large enough town in the Luhansk Region.

At the same time, it is probably quite difficult for commanders to maintain a reliable defense. They are also trying to provide resources for offensive operations south of Donetsk.

Intelligence adds that both Russia's defensive and offensive capabilities continue to be held back by acute shortages of ammunition and skilled personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the operation to liberate the Luhansk Region will not be quick, since in this direction the occupiers have long been strengthened at the expense of militants of the so-called "LPR" and forces previously located in the Kharkiv Region.