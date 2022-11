Turkey Has Been Hit By Missiles, There Are Casualties

The Kurdish armed organization YPG launched missile attacks on the south of Turkey. As a result of the shelling, 3 people were killed and 6 more were wounded.

This is reported by Anadolu.

The shelling of the Karkamis border region of Gaziantep province was carried out from the north of Syria.

According to the Turkish authorities, Kurdish militants fired 5 missiles in the Karkamis district.

According to some reports, the explosions occurred on the territory of one of the lyceums. In addition, two residential buildings were hit. Another shell hit the truck.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of Turkey stated that "the armed forces gave a strong response to the actions of the YPG terrorist organization." The Ministry of Defense assured that the Turkish army will continue operations against terrorists who even fire at schools.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an explosion occurred in Istanbul on November 13. At least 6 people were killed, another 81 people injured, 2 wounded are in serious condition.

On November 14, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkey announced that the suspect in the terrorist attack on the Istiklal pedestrian street in Istanbul has been detained. According to the minister, preliminary data indicate that the organization banned in Turkey - Workers' Party of Kurdistan - is behind the terrorist attack.

On November 20, the Turkish Armed Forces struck Kurdish bases in Syria and Iraq.