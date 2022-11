Russian soldiers en masse capture and torture civilians in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region. The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said this on the air of the telethon, according to Telegram.

For example, residents of Melitopol, who managed to get out of Russian captivity, told about the atrocities committed by the occupiers against civilians.

It is noted that some people have been in torture camps for more than 8 months, since the beginning of the occupation.

"They are being tortured every day. And in recent months, the rashists have been deliberately bringing those mobilized to the place where our residents are being held captive so that they can practice beating civilians," Fedorov said.

He also reported that torture by electricity became regular.

"Today, unfortunately, terror and abuse of the civilian population is increasing in the temporarily occupied territories," concluded the mayor of Melitopol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of November 20, 3 powerful explosions were recorded at the enemy's military base in the temporarily occupied village of Vesele. Significant destruction is reported.

In addition, in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian occupiers are evicting patients from the emergency hospital in order to save their wounded soldiers.