Ukraine Establishes Its Own Production Of Artillery Shells And Mortar Mines - Ukroboronprom

The Ukroboronprom state concern announced the successful establishment of the production of 122 and 152 mm caliber artillery shells and 122 mm mortar mines for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message published by the press service of the concern.

Artillery shells have passed successful tests. Their production is carried out using the technology of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

Ukroboronprom noted that the production of artillery shells and mortar mines has been going on for "not the first month" both on the territory of Ukraine and abroad.

"Dispersed, at various facilities, including those of partner countries. Ammunition produced by Ukroboronprom should reduce the dependence of Ukrainian artillery on supplies from abroad, where stocks of shells and mines of Soviet caliber are gradually running out," the message says.

The concern also published photos of artillery shells produced for the Armed Forces.

It will be recalled that on November 10, Ukroboronprom announced the conclusion of an agreement with the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic, which provides for the creation of a joint defense cluster for the production and maintenance of military equipment.

And on September 20, Ukroboronprom announced its intention to build a factory for the production of ammunition together with one of the NATO countries.

We also reported that the Turkish company Baykar Makina purchased a plot of land in Ukraine for the construction of a factory for the production of drones.