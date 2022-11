War In Ukraine Will Be Long, But It Will End At Negotiating Table - NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated the need to be ready for a protracted war in Ukraine and its end at the negotiating table. This was reported by El PAis on Monday, November 21.

Stoltenberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin made two strategic mistakes, underestimating the courage of the Ukrainian people and the unity of the North Atlantic Alliance, which is why he failed on the ground. At the same time, the NATO Secretary General emphasized that it would be a mistake to underestimate the Russian military potential.

"We must be ready to support Ukraine for a long time. It goes without saying that the war will end at the negotiating table, but if we want an acceptable result for Ukraine, the way to achieve it is to increase support for Ukraine," Stoltenberg emphasized.

The NATO Secretary General noted that negotiations are necessary, but "there can be no triumph of the brutal use of force," and that "Putin cannot win, it would be a disaster."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia as a terrorist state.

On November 16, Stoltenberg said that after the incident with the fall of the missile in Poland, NATO's priority remains the provision of air defense systems to Ukraine.

On October 12, Stoltenberg said that NATO would support Ukraine as long as needed.