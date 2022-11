Boeing announced a series of executive leadership changes and reorganizations. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Effective immediately, Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) will consolidate its eight divisions into four, including Vertical Lift; Mobility, Surveillance & Bombers; Air Dominance; and Space, Intelligence & Weapon Systems, the announcement said.

Between now and Feb. 4, 2023, Jim Chilton, senior vice president for Space and Launch, will continue to manage space exploration and launch programs, satellites and Phantom Works Space. On Feb. 5, 2023, Chilton will become a senior advisor to Ted Colbert, president and chief executive officer of BDS, focusing on future space ventures.

These changes build upon a consolidation of Manufacturing & Safety, Total Quality, Supply Chain and Program Management, and the appointment of Steve Parker as BDS chief operating officer, Boeing said.

"I am confident this reorganization will drive greater and more simplified integration and collaboration across Boeing Defense, Space & Security", – said Colbert. "These are necessary steps to put BDS on the path to stronger, profitable growth".

Coinciding with these changes, Boeing Global Services (BGS) will integrate all government services, domestic and international, into one organization, led by Torbjorn (Turbo) Sjogren, vice president and general manager of BGS Government Services.