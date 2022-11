Russia Says It "Does Not Seek" To Change Power In Ukraine

The change of power in Ukraine is not one of the goals of the so-called "special military operation" (SMO) of Russia, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. This was reported by the Russian Interfax on Monday, November 21.

Peskov said that Russia wants to achieve the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine through negotiations with Kyiv. The press secretary stated that the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are becoming more and more urgent, and that the Russian Federation will "achieve its goals."

"When asked by journalists whether the change of power in Ukraine is one of the goals of the special operation, Peskov replied: "No, President Putin has already spoken about it," the statement said.

The publication writes that earlier in November, Peskov said that the "SMO" can be completed either after achieving its goals or through peaceful negotiations with the achievement of Russian goals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, stated that missile strikes on Ukraine are being carried out due to the reluctance of the Ukrainian authorities to enter into negotiations with the Russian Federation.

On November 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a public format.

On October 4, Peskov said that the Kremlin is ready to wait for a change in the position of the current President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his successor for negotiations.