Lithuania will not yet transfer NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, instead it will supply ammunition for German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems, Lithuanian presidential adviser Kestutis Budrys said. This was reported by Delfi on Monday, November 21.

Budrys reported that a meeting of the State Defense Council under the President of Lithuania was held, where it was decided not to hand over NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine yet, but to speed up other weapons purchases.

"Members of the Council agreed that it is necessary to speed up the acquisition of medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, postponing the planned work to next year. Budrys explained that all Lithuanian support to Ukraine has been reviewed, and that Lithuania will support Ukraine by all means before and after victory," the statement said.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas emphasized that a decision has been made regarding additional support to Ukraine, but refused to explain why the country does not want to transfer existing NASAMS systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 26, the commander of the Armed Forces of Lithuania, Valdemaras Rupsys, said that at the next meeting of the State Defense Council of the country, he will propose not to transfer PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers and NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

Also, on October 26, the Director General of the American company Raytheon Technologies (NASAMS manufacturer) Gregory Hayes announced the beginning of the process of deploying the first such complexes in Ukraine.

At the same time, on November 7, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems had arrived in Ukraine.