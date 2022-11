The European Union and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have announced the additional allocation of funds in the amount of EUR 35 million for the implementation of the program to increase the resilience and recovery of Ukraine.

This is stated in a message on the UNDP website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the European Union today announced the additional allocation of funds in the amount of EUR 35 million (USD 34.4 million) for the implementation of the UNDP Program for Increasing the Resilience and Recovery of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The main objective of the program is to support Ukraine as it resists a full-scale Russian invasion, supporting early recovery and reconstruction efforts, as conditions permit, and facilitating a rapid return to development processes to support the achievement of the sustainable development goals.

The head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Ambassador Matti Maasikas, said that this new contribution corresponds to the key priorities of the EU Emergency Support Program for Ukraine and at the same time will contribute to the practical implementation of a number of reforms that are a prerequisite for joining the EU, in particular strengthening the rule of law and supporting structural economic reforms.

"In June of this year, the EU granted Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership. This contribution will be part of the support measures that will speed up the movement towards the EU, helping Ukraine in the future to meet the needs of the population suffering from Russian aggression," he said.

The new contribution will support initiatives aimed at strengthening the resilience and early recovery of communities in selected target regions of Ukraine by increasing access to quality public services, such as health care facilities, improving community safety and public safety, and strengthening social ties at the local level.

In response to the needs of more than 6 million displaced Ukrainians, most of whom were forced to flee from the eastern and southern regions, the new earmarked funds will be used to expand programs and community initiatives that contribute to the further integration of IDPs into host communities, with a special focus on youth engagement and local solutions that combine humanitarian response with early recovery planning.

Veterans will be one of the main target groups to receive assistance under the expanded program, given their particular vulnerability and the key role they will play in post-war peace-building and development processes.

In addition, the funds will be used to strengthen the capacity of the National Police of Ukraine to prevent gender-based violence through public law enforcement and other measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Commission allocates EUR 14 million for school buses for Ukraine.