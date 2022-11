Today, November 21, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, arrived in Mykolaiv for a visit. He wrote about it on Twitter.

Thus, Maasikas said that he met with the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Vitalii Kim, and the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych.

“In Mykolaiv, with Governor Vitalii Kim, Mayor of the City Senkevych, and with the EU flag that was torn off the pole when the regional administration building was destroyed by a Russian missile. #StandWithUkraine️," the EU Ambassador to Ukraine wrote.

In addition, he published photos of the destruction in the city as a result of Russian shelling.

"The destruction caused by the Russians to Mykolaiv is enormous: schools, universities, administrative and residential buildings. But above all, hundreds of killed civilians," Maasikas wrote.

