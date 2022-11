China's stamp tax revenue up in first 10 months

An exterior view of the Shanghai Stock Exchange at Pudong New Area in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua.

China's stamp tax revenue rose 2.3% year on year to ¥388.9 bln (about $54.7 bln) in the first 10 months of this year, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

According to the Ministry of Finance, stock trading stamp tax revenue went down 3.7% from a year ago to ¥235.5 bln during the period.

Data also showed that China's fiscal revenue amounted to approximately ¥17.34 trln.

The figure represents a drop of 4.5% from the same period last year. Excluding the impact of value-added tax credit refunds, fiscal revenue grew 5.1% from a year earlier.