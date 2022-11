In the evening of November 20, 3 powerful explosions were recorded at the enemy's military base in the temporarily occupied village of Vesele. Significant destruction is reported. The Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said this in Telegram.

It is noted that 3 explosions occurred at the military base of the occupiers in the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"Yesterday evening, the enemy was definitely not happy in the temporarily occupied village of Vesele - 3 powerful explosions were recorded. According to the specified information, the rashists unsuccessfully smoked on their own military base, which was located on the territory of one of the farms," ​​Fedorov said.

According to the mayor of Melitopol, enemy military equipment was stationed next to the office building where the personnel lived.

"Local residents report significant destruction, so we are counting enemy losses," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 20, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck the occupiers six times. Rocket troops and artillery hit a number of important objects.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of a Russian convoy of equipment in the area of ​​Syrotine settlement of the Luhansk Region.