As of the end of November, about 5 million people in Ukraine lost their jobs.

Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna stated this during the Polish-Ukrainian Economic Forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The war destroys Ukraine's labor market. Fighting continues where 10 million workers were employed. At least 5 million people have lost their jobs. Hundreds of workers were killed in the battles. Unemployment increased significantly," she said.

Berezhna noted that about 7 million people left Ukraine due to hostilities.

According to her, among the key priorities of the government's work are the stabilization and recovery of the economy, the development of the labor market and the return home of Ukrainian citizens, as well as the creation of new jobs.

This is aimed at a number of government programs that have already been launched and are working successfully.

In particular, among such programs, the Deputy Minister called affordable lending for business, the relocation of enterprises from dangerous territories to relatively safe ones, grant support for the development of entrepreneurship "eWork," the involvement of the unemployed in socially useful work within the framework of the “Army of Recovery” project, and the partial unemployment assistance program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of November 15, 1,036 people with the status of unemployed were involved in socially useful work in Ukraine.

At the end of October, the Ministry of Economy reported that the unemployed will be involved in the "Army of Recovery" of Ukraine.