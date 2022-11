On the night of November 21, the Russian invaders shelled the Dnipropetrovsk Region six times, using heavy artillery and Grad.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"They hit three communities - Nikopolska, Marhanetska and Myrivska. Almost 60 shells were directed there," Reznichenko wrote.

He added that a 78-year-old man was wounded in Nikopol. In the city, private houses, boats and cars were damaged by Russian shells. In Myrivska and Marhanetska communities, as Reznichenko wrote, there were no casualties, and the details of the shelling are being clarified.

We will remind you that on Thursday, November 17, Russia once again subjected the territory of Ukraine to missile shelling. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 6 out of 18 missiles fired by the invaders.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Russian troops fired at the country's gas production facilities and the Yuzhmash enterprise in Dnipro.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by occupiers near 10 settlements in the Donetsk Region within a day.

The Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in the area of ​​seven settlements: Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne and Klishchiyivka of the Donetsk Region.