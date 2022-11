The President's Office has classified information on whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy terminated the Ukrainian citizenship of former Supreme Court judge Bohdan Lvov, whose Russian citizenship had been revealed.

This is stated in the response of the Office of the President to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"Regarding the provision of information regarding the citizenship of Ukraine of B. Lvov we note that the information you request is confidential and concerns the issue of citizenship of Ukraine of another person. The dissemination of this information can lead to violation of the rights and legitimate interests of the person, cause them significant harm," the response says.

The Office added that under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 32 of the Constitution, no one can be interfered with in his personal and family life, except as provided for by the Constitution.

It is not allowed to collect, store, use and distribute confidential information about a person without their consent.

Confidential information in accordance with Part 2 of Article 21 of the Law "On Information" may be distributed with the consent of the relevant person, in the manner prescribed by it, in accordance with the conditions stipulated by it.

According to Part 2 of Article 14 of the law "On Protection of Personal Data," the dissemination of personal data without the consent of the personal data subject or the person authorized by them is allowed in cases determined by law, and only in the interests of national security, economic welfare and human rights.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev expelled the head of the Cassation Economic Court Bohdan Lvov from the state of the Supreme Court on the basis of information from the Security Service of Ukraine about his Russian citizenship.