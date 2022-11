In the Luhansk Region, the inhabitants of Bilovodsk were forcibly taken by the occupiers to Luhansk.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region, measures of forced resettlement of local residents are ongoing. In particular, residents of Bilovodsk have been forcibly relocated to the city of Luhansk," the General Staff reports.

At the same time, during the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 6 times: 3 on the areas of concentration of the occupiers and 3 on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the current day, units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 2 control points, an ammunition warehouse, 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 other important enemy objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the town of Kadiyivka, in the Luhansk Region, the occupiers are going from house to house and carrying out forced mobilization of the local population. In some districts of the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, there are cases of extortion of money for the possibility of avoiding mobilization.

In the Luhansk Region, the occupiers are looking for abandoned private houses to accommodate those mobilized from the Russian Federation.