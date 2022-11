Occupiers Mine Almost All Offices In SSU Building In Kherson Before Retreating

Russian occupation, fleeing from Kherson, carefully mined the building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The representative of the South Operational Command Vladyslav Nazarov has stated this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A ML7 mine laid under a printer and many more "surprises" were found during the demining of the SSU building in Kherson. Mines were in almost every cabinet. Many such finds relate to non-removable devices. Therefore, in some cases, demining is impossible, and the only way out is to blow up a mined structure," he wrote.

The military also posted a video in which one of these mines can be seen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosives experts blew up one of the buildings of the Main Directorate of Police of the Kherson Region due to the dense mining of it by the Russian military.

The police noted that the occupiers disguised explosives in the premises of the building and it was impossible to avoid detonation.