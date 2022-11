Energy Company Of Ukraine Carries Out Repeated Test Import Of Electricity From Europe

State energy trader Energy Company of Ukraine (JSC ECU) made a repeated test import of electricity from Europe.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 19, 2022, the state energy trader Energy Company of Ukraine successfully carried out a test supply of imported electricity from Slovakia with a capacity of 1 MW within 2 hours. In the last month, this is already the second test supply under import contracts of JSC ECU. We will remind that the first test of electricity import the company carried out on October 27, 2022," the message reads.

According to the message, currently the import of electricity is not of a commercial nature and is carried out to check the possibility of receiving electricity from Slovakia in case of need for the power system.

"The situation with energy supply in Ukraine due to missile attacks remains difficult and changes every day. We continue to test the possibility of imports so that the country has additional tools to support the energy system," said the company's director general Vitalii Butenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late October, the Energy Company of Ukraine carried out a test import of electricity from Europe.

In August, the state energy trader Energy Company of Ukraine started commercial activities.

On June 28, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred from the sphere of management of the Ministry of Energy to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Economy the authority to manage corporate rights belonging to the state in the authorized capital of the joint-stock company Energy Company of Ukraine.

JSC ECU is a multi-disciplinary energy supply enterprise that carries out operations of purchase, sale, supply and market optimization of energy consumption for commercial customers.

The company operates on the domestic and foreign markets of energy resources.

100% of the company's shares belong to the state.