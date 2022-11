Woman Killed As Result Of Missile Attack In Kupyanskyi District, 2 More People Injured - Kharkiv Regional Stat

Yesterday, November 20, the occupiers fired missiles at the Kupyanskyi district of the Kharkiv Region. As a result, one person was killed, at least two others were injured. This is stated in the message of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram.

In the evening, the Russian occupiers launched a missile with the S-300 system at the village of Shevchenkove, Kupyanskyi district. It hit a two-story apartment building, also damaging the house next to it.

It is known about the death of a 38-year-old woman. At least two more people were injured.

Rescuers continue to clear the debris.

Meanwhile, the enemy fired mortars and artillery at settlements in the Kupyanskyi, Kharkivskyi and Chuhuyivskyi districts. In Kupyansk, civil industry facilities and warehouses were damaged as a result of the strikes. There were also fires.

In addition, the head of the administration noted that demining work continues. On November 21, 86 explosive objects were defused.

"The battles of our defenders with the occupiers continue. We believe in the Armed Forces and our Victory!" Syniehubov concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the day before, on November 20, the Russian Federation shelled a residential building in the Kharkiv Region, there may be people under the rubble.

In addition, in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Region, which was liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Russian occupation, law enforcement officers found and examined 5,000 Russian textbooks.