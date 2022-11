The Ministry of Health and the European Commission evacuated another 43 Ukrainians for specialized treatment to European countries.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For two weeks, we managed to evacuate 43 patients and send them for specialized treatment to medical facilities in France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Austria. In particular, the group included patients with mine and explosive injuries. Many people from the Kharkiv Region, Ternopil, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia Regions and near-front territories, who were injured as a result of enemy shelling. The group also includes civilians with cancer and chronic diseases. All of them were transported abroad for continued specialized treatment and further rehabilitation," the message reads.

According to the report, international partners, in cooperation with the emergency medical service of the Ministry of Health, ensure the transportation of patients from hospitals in the front-line territories through the medical hub in Lviv to the airport in Poland.

Then air hospitals or special air transport carry Ukrainians to European countries for specialized treatment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 2,000 injured Ukrainians were sent for specialized treatment to clinics in Europe.