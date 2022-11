Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Drop After 2-Week Growth, Down 1.3% To GBP 1.467 Per Share November 14-18

In the period of November 14-18, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc (United Kingdom), which controls Poltava Mining and Yeristovo Mining (both located in Horishni Plavni, Poltava region), at the London Stock Exchange decreased by 1.3% or GBP 0.019 per share to GBP 1.467 per share, falling after a two-week increase.

That follows from the data posted at the London Stock Exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on November 14, the shares of the company were quoted at the level of GBP 1.486 per share; on November 15, they fell to GBP 1.457 per share; but on November 16, they rose to GBP 1.462 per share.

On November 17, the share quotations decreased to GBP 1.431 per share; but on November 18, they increased to GBP 1.467 per share.

The transactions were being conducted during the whole week.

Since the start of the year, the company's shares' quotations have decreased by 51.0% (compared to the level of quotations on December 31, 2021 - GBP 2.994).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of December 31, 2020 - December 31, 2021, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc at the London Stock Exchange rose by 5.8% or GBP 0.164 per share to GBP 2.994 per share.

In January-June 2022, Ferrexpo plc decreased its profit eight times, or by USD 579.4 million, to USD 82.073 million, reducing earnings by 30.8%, or USD 416.8 million, to USD 935.874 million year over year.

In the first half of the year, due to higher costs, mainly due to lower production volumes, rising global inflation and energy prices, the company reduced its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 44%, or USD 382.2 million, to USD 486.121 million, capital investment decreased by 28% to USD 102 million.

Kostiantyn Zhevaho is the majority shareholder of Ferrexpo.