Over 400 children killed in full-scale war waged by Russia

As of Monday, November 21, as a result of the full-scale war waged by Russia, more than 1,276 children have suffered in Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Facebook.

According to juvenile prosecutors, 437 children have been killed during the full-scale war, more than 839 received injuries of various degrees of severity.

It is noted that the figures are not final. Work on establishing data in places of active hostilities continues.

Currently, the number of children who suffered from the war by regions:

Donetsk Region – 424;

Kharkiv Region – 266;

Kyiv Region – 117;

Mykolayiv Region – 77;

Zaporizhzhia Region – 75;

Chernihiv Region – 68;

Luhansk Region – 64;

Kherson Region – 64;

Dnipropetrovsk Region - 32.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia continues to kill civilians. On November 20, the occupiers fired rockets at the Kupiyansk district of the Kharkiv Region. As a result, one person died, at least two others were injured.

On November 14, prosecutors found a man and a woman who were farmers in the Kherson Region killed by the occupiers.