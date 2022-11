Enemy continues to manufacture Kalibr and Kh-101 missiles to accumulate forces for another strike – Air Forces

Russia may continue to launch massive missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, in particular on critical infrastructure facilities, in order to force Kyiv to negotiate a cease-fire.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, Russia has few Iskander ballistic missiles, but the Russians continue to manufacture Kalibr and X-101. However, production cannot provide enough of them, because these are high-tech weapons.

"It is not done in two days, it takes a week or two to accumulate a certain amount and so that the bins are not empty... That is why they are actually accumulating in order to strike at a certain time with a large number of missiles together with the Shahed-136," Ihnat said.

Yurii Ihnat also said that the Russian Armed Forces cannot launch massive missile strikes every day. Currently, the occupiers are stockpiling weapons and building missiles at their factories.

As earlier reported, on Thursday, November 17, Russia once again subjected the territory of Ukraine to missile fire. Air defense forces managed to shoot down six out of 18 rockets fired by the invaders.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Russian troops fired at the country's gas production facilities and the Pivdenmash enterprise in Dnipro.