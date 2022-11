Yesterday, on November 20, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck the occupiers six times. Rocket troops and artillery hit a number of important objects. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

During the day, the aviation of Ukraine carried out 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and 3 more on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

It is noted that units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 2 control points, an ammunition warehouse, 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 2 other important enemy objects.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on November 20, the Russian military fired 60 rockets from multiple rocket launchers and fired 2 rockets at the civilian infrastructure of Kupiyansk, Kharkiv Region.

In addition, the occupiers fired rockets at the Kupiyansk district of the Kharkiv Region. As a result, one person died, and at least two others were injured.

Meanwhile, the enemy fired mortars and artillery at settlements in the Kupiyansk, Kharkiv, and Chuhuyiv districts.