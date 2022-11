The Armed Forces of Ukraine have confirmed the defeat of a Russian column of equipment in the area of ​​Syrotyne settlement of the Luhansk Region.

This is stated in the morning briefing by the General Staff on November 21.

Data on the losses of the occupiers on November 19 are being clarified.

Also, according to the information of the General Staff, the occupiers are continuing measures to forcibly resettle local residents in the temporarily captured territories of the Luhansk Region.

"It is known that residents of Bilovodsk were forcibly relocated to Luhansk," the military said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, about 100 wounded servicemen of the Russian occupation forces were brought to the city hospital of Skadovsk in the Kherson Region.

According to the updated information, fire defeat was confirmed at the places of concentration of the enemy's manpower on November 19. The invaders lost more than 100 people wounded in the settlements of Polohy, Kamiyanka, and Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

About 20 units of military equipment of various types and two ammunition depots were also liquidated. In addition, a column of enemy equipment was destroyed near the village of Syrotyne, Luhansk Region.

In addition, the mobilized Russians are outraged by the transfer from Kherson to Luhansk Regions.