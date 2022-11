Shares of Ukrainian companies at Warsaw Stock Exchange growing for 2nd week in row

The WIG-Ukraine national index at the Warsaw Stock Exchange has been growing for the second week in a row and rose by 3.9% or 11.25 points to 299.74 between November 10 and 18.

This follows from the data posted on the website of the exchange, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the beginning of the said period, the index made 288.49 points, and the end – 299.74.

The highest growth was shown by the shares of Agroton company (+9.6%), and the most considerable fall – by the Ovostar company’s shares (-1.7%).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, between November 4 and 10, the national index rose by 1.8% or 5.12 points to 288.49 after a week-long fall.