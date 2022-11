Within the framework of the "grain agreement," eight ships with Ukrainian food left the ports in Odesa in the last two days.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Grain initiative": in two days, eight ships with 342,000 tons of agricultural products left the ports of Great Odesa for the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe," the message reads.

The Ministry of Infrastructure noted that currently, four ships are moving through the "grain corridor" "loading 130,500 tons of agricultural products."

"Since August 1, a total of 483 vessels have left the ports of Great Odesa, which exported 11.6 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa," the Ukrainian ministry explained.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 17, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the "grain initiative" was extended for another 120 days. He also added that since August 1, when the "grain initiative" began, and until today, Ukraine has exported more than 11 million tons of agricultural products to 38 countries of the world.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with President of Turkiye Recep Erdogan the continuation of the grain agreement, security, and energy cooperation.