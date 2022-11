On Sunday, the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in the area of ​​seven settlements: Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, and Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

During the current day, the enemy launched two rocket attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the town of Kupyansk and made about 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops along the contact line.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory and airspace. Aircraft of the Air and Space Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation fly almost every day in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus. The MiG-31K aircraft, which takes off from the Machulischi airfield, is the carrier of hypersonic missiles Kinzhal, capable of hitting objects throughout the territory of Ukraine. That is why we are forced to announce an air alert so often in all areas of our state.

In the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts, the occupiers continue to keep separate units of their troops.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Dvorichna, Ohirtseve, Starytsia and Chaykivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is conducting defense on captured lines, firing mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in particular in the areas of Krokhmalne and Tabayivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Makiyivka, Maidanchyk and Nevske in the Luhansk Region and Berestove the in Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivske directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Conducts shelling from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of Andriyivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Vesele, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Klishchiyivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Rozdolivka, Paraskoviyivka, Soledar and Spirne.

The occupiers are defending themselves in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The areas of Vyshchetarasivka, Hulyaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Novopillia, Orikhiv and Chervone settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region were affected by the enemy's artillery fire.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting a positional defense and improves fortification equipment. It directed fire from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Antonivka, Novokayiry, Poniativka, Tokarivka and the city of Kherson.

In the Kakhovskyi district, the Russian occupiers continue to engage in looting and robbery. Local residents are deprived of personal cars, motorcycles and even bicycles.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, about 100 wounded servicemen of the Russian occupation forces were brought to the town hospital of Skadovsk in the Kherson Region.

According to the specified information, a fire damage was confirmed at the places of concentration of the enemy's manpower on November 19. The invaders lost more than 100 people wounded in the settlements of Polohy, Kamiyanka and Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region. About 20 units of military equipment of various types and 2 ammunition depots were also liquidated. In addition, a column of enemy equipment was destroyed near the village of Syrotyne, Luhansk Region.

During the current 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation made 6 strikes on the enemy: 3 on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 3 on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, units of the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 2 control points, an ammunition warehouse, an area for the concentration of personnel and equipment, as well as two other important objects of the occupiers.

